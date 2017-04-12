Talks over legalization of marijuana continue

CHICAGO (WAND) - The conversation over legalizing pot in Illinois continues.

Sponsors of the bill being proposed at the state capitol say legalization could help put a dent in the state's budget crisis. Senator Heather Steans, D-Chicago, and Representative Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago, say between $350-$700 million could be made off of legalization. But supporters are saying the benefits of legalization go far beyond financial.

"Regulation is the best way to protect the safety and health of our kids. Prohibition is not the answer. When you have regulation of Marijuana is identified it is tested it's labeled, it's packaged. Kids will know what they are getting. Adults over 21 will in fact differentiate from the bad stuff." said Rev. Alexander Sharp, Executive Director of Clergy for a New Drug Policy.

Currently, eight states throughout the country have legalized marijuana. Supporters say Illinois has a chance to look at those states to see the best way to move forward here.

"The change is coming, voters here want it. It's a matter of time and how it is going to happen. I think this is a smart approach, it allows everyone to come to the table to figure which best policies around the country would work best for folks here in Illinois." said Chris Lindsey, Legislative Analyst with Marijuana Policy Project.

Sponsors of the bill say they are taking their time, and listening to feedback from the community on this issue.

The bill would allow for anyone 21 and older to purchase up to 28 grams of marijuana from state regulated facilities.

A House committee will be holding a subject matter hearing on the issue the week of April 17.