Former IHOP manager facing felony charges

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A former IHOP manager is now facing felony charges after police say he fired a handgun during an argument at the restaurant.

According to Macon County court records, Jason White, 26, faces armed habitual criminal and aggravated discharge of a firearm charges, both of which are felonies. White was arrested during the early morning hours of April 9, after Decatur police responded to IHOP for a report of shots fired.

Decatur police say an argument allegedly happened between customers and staff, and that at some point during the argument, White allegedly displayed a handgun and fired a single shot. No injuries were reported, and Decatur police say a handgun was found at the scene.

White is due back in court on April 26.