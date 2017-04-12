McCubbin's signing a historic day for Clinton

Peyton McCubbin was named First Team All-CIC in his junior and senior seasons, while he also advanced to State in the 3-point competition.

CLINTON -- When Peyton McCubbin signed his letter of intent to join the MacMurray College basketball program, it was bigger than just ink and paper, family and friends. The versatile wing's college commitment makes him the first Clinton Maroon to play college ball in 11 years -- a true community milestone.



To hear from McCubbin on the adjustments he'll be making on the college level, plus perspective on McCubbin's character from Clinton head coach Clay Haurberg, click the video above.