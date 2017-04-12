National Telecommunication Week recognizes 911 dispatchers

National Telecommunication Week recognizes 911 dispatchersPosted:
Suspected bath salts discovered in Illinois apartment
PANA, Ill. (WAND) – Three people face drug charges after a police investigation.
Bus crash suspect enters plea, waives trial
SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) – A woman accused of causing a bus crash that injured students appeared in court Thursday.
City council to vote Monday on Decatur Celebration fencing plan
The fate of future Decatur Celebrations could now lie in the hands of the Decatur City Council.
New burrito restaurant opening in Hickory Point Mall
The Forsyth Community and Economic Development office announced Friday a new restaurant is coming to the Hickory Point mall.
Police need help identifying men after vehicle smash and grabs in Mattoon
Mattoon Police and Coles County Crimestoppers are asking for help identifying the men they believe are involved in area car burglaries.
Woman arrested for obstructing justice in murder investigation
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says a woman has been arrested for obstructing justice in the investigation into the shooting death of Demesheo Lovelace.
Dead dog discovery prompts Kincaid arrest
KINCAID, Ill. (WAND) – Police arrested a man Thursday after discovering two dead dogs in his yard.
Decatur schools can operate into fall without state money
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – If the state does not provide the necessary funding Decatur Public Schools will still be able to open in August.
Flag placement for fallen captain begins
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) – Flag planting efforts started today in honor of a fallen Air Force pilot.
Petersburg man taken to hospital after crashing into ditch on I-72
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say one man was taken to the hospital after his truck-tractor box-trailer crashed into a ditch just off of Interstate 72 in Champaign County.
