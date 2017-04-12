National Telecommunication Week recognizes 911 dispatchers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Many people listen to police scanners every day, but often take for granted the voices relaying the information. This week is dedicated to those first responders that work a thankless job.

"I don't think people realize that we are the first point of contact when they call in an emergency, says Hannah Moody a 911 dispatcher for Champaign county. “When people think about first responders they don’t necessarily think about 911 dispatcher."

Emergency situations happen every day, and every day 911 dispatchers are the first line of contact.

"We're the invisible people,” says Betsy Smith the telecommunication supervisor for Metcad 911. “When people think of public safety they think of the people that come to your house, the people that come to you during an accident, but they don't think about how those people get there. "

Hannah moody has been a 911 dispatcher for almost 9 years, and says she was drawn to the job because she always wanted to work in public safety.

"When a big incident happens, you see it on the news or in the newspaper and know you were a part of it and helped things come out successful, "added Hannah.

Dispatchers like Hannah are valued and hard to come by, since the industry is always in need of experienced dispatchers.

"It's really important for us to have experienced people that have been doing this for a long time because you can’t go to school for a year and learn how to do this,” says Betsy. “You go to school down stairs here for three weeks you train for six months and you don't feel real comfortable here for about a year and a half. "

While the work is challenging, it’s a profession that saves lives every day.

"It is a very hard job it's stressful, but we enjoy what we do and we are here to help you," says Hannah.

National Telecommunication Week lasts until April 15.