Teen charged with 3 counts of murder

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield teen is charged with three counts of first degree murder for the stabbing death of a 17-year-old.

Andre Burton, 17, appeared in court on Wednesday where he was officially charged in connection to the death of 17-year-old Emanual King.

Springfield police say the stabbing happened at about 1 p.m. in the 1800 block of South 16th Street on March 13. Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards says an autopsy was performed on King, and that the cause of death was a single stab would to the chest.

Burton is due back in court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing. The investigation into King's death is ongoing.