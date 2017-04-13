Decatur police looking for suspect following shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Thursday.

Decatur police say the shooting happened just before 11 a.m. in the 400 block East Orchard Street.

A male victim was in their car when a suspect ran out and began shooting. A maintenance working in the area said they heard at least five shots ring out.

Police say the victim taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital for treatment. His injuries are non-life threatening.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.