Decatur police looking for suspect following shooting

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -  Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Thursday. 

Decatur police say the shooting happened just before 11 a.m. in the 400 block East Orchard Street. 

A male victim was in their car when a suspect ran out and began shooting. A maintenance working in the area said they heard at least five shots ring out. 

Police say the victim taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital for treatment. His injuries are non-life threatening. 

A description of the suspect was not immediately available. 

