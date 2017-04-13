Suspect leads police on high speed chase in Mattoon

Suspect leads police on high speed chase in MattoonPosted:
Police need help identifying men after vehicle smash and grabs in Mattoon
Mattoon Police and Coles County Crimestoppers are asking for help identifying the men they believe are involved in area car burglaries.
City council to vote Monday on Decatur Celebration fencing plan
The fate of future Decatur Celebrations could now lie in the hands of the Decatur City Council.
Bus crash suspect enters plea, waives trial
SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) – A woman accused of causing a bus crash that injured students appeared in court Thursday.
New burrito restaurant opening in Hickory Point Mall
The Forsyth Community and Economic Development office announced Friday a new restaurant is coming to the Hickory Point mall.
Police investigate a fatal crash in Fayette County
SHOBONIER, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating a fatal crash along US Route 51 in Fayette County Friday.
Flag placement for fallen captain begins
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) – Flag planting efforts started today in honor of a fallen Air Force pilot.
Suspected bath salts discovered in Illinois apartment
PANA, Ill. (WAND) – Three people face drug charges after a police investigation.
Police respond to mid-day attack
Police had not released details by late Friday.
Decatur Celebration changes could cost
DECATUR, Ill (WAND)- For 32 years the Decatur Celebration has been a free festival. In the past few years wristbands have been sold to help increase revenue to continue the celebration.
Woman arrested for obstructing justice in murder investigation
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says a woman has been arrested for obstructing justice in the investigation into the shooting death of Demesheo Lovelace.
