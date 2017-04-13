Suspect leads police on high speed chase in Mattoon

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Police arrested a man on Thursday for attempted aggravated armed robbery.

Police arrested 21-year-old Daniel Quainter of Mattoon around 3:45 a.m. near Lerna and Old State roads. Quainter was preliminarily charged with attempted aggravated armed robbery with a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm and aggravated fleeing and eluding from police.

According to police, Quainter forced his way into a local motel room and attempted to rob the occupants at gunpoint. He then fled the area in a car and lead police on short pursuit with speeds of over 100 mph. Quainter lost control of the vehicle while he was trying to turn on to Old State Road and got stuck in a ditch.

Police found two loaded pistols that had the serial numbers removed and about 150 rounds of ammunition.

Quainter was arrested and booked into jail.