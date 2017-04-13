Local unions show students what it takes to work in construction

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur unions came together to show just what it takes to go into their respect construction fields.

On Thursday, people looking for a job and school students got to tour different facilities in Decatur that use union workers and how the union workers got their jobs.

Several construction jobs require five years of training and full time work to get their jobs. Union workers say events like this show people college isn't the only option to get a good paying job.

"Our work is technical and there’s a lot of school work and training that goes into performing on the job," said Josh Sapp with IBEW Local 146.

This is the third year the event was held.