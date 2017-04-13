Car burglaries on the rise in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A recent uptick in vehicle burglaries has police on alert in Springfield.

Police have reported around 24 car burglaries in the city alone. The majority of thefts happened in the overnight hours from vehicles that were left unlocked. However, several thefts involved items that were left in plain sight and the suspect(s) used force to gain entry to the car.

Officials believe the individuals looked in the window of parked cars only to return later to break into the vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 788-8427.