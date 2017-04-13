Local esthetician encouraging safer tanning practices

DECATUR. Ill. (WAND) - With the weather warming up many are looking to get that summer glow now, and often turn to tanning beds. Now, one local esthetician is offering her services at a lower price to encourage safer tanning practices to others.

"I'm always a huge advocate for staying out of the tanning beds and using sun screen,” says Whitney an esthetician at Bellissimo Salon and Spa. “I see client after client come in and even younger girls in their 20's having spots removed."

Whitney used to tan regularly but, it wasn't until her own scare with skin cancer that she decided to raise awareness about the disease.

"My mom is 52 and I'm 31 and I had more spots removed then she did,” said Whitney. “It's a very real thing and that's kind of what prompted this whole thing."

Whitney is offering discounted spray tans during prom season, in hopes that young girls will shy away from tanning in a tanning bed.

"You're not going to get orange with the solution that I use,” stated Whitney. “What people don't realize is that when I am spray tanning I am visually scanning and checking people. I recently just said to a few clients hey, I saw this maybe go get it checked out."

"These young girls that are starting in tanning salons when they are very young, your dermatologist and your physicians are seeing way more of this at a younger age,” added Debbie Smith a Melanoma survivor and cosmetologist at Bellissimo Salon and Spa. “So, don't ever under estimate it you should always be careful. "

Whitney hopes her story will inspire others to step out of the tanning bed, and instead get a spray tan for a safer way to receive that summer glow. Bellissimo Salon and Spa is holding a grand opening ceremony on Saturday May 20 from 5-8 p.m. For more information call 217-615-7621