Active weather pattern setting up

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - A system lifting north will help to produce some scattered showers and storms Friday. A cold front will then approach Saturday night with a dissipating line of showers and storms moving through. A few showers and storms could linger into early Easter Sunday morning. We have to keep in mind precipitation is not going to be equally distributed due to the scattered nature of storms. Area wide average for the weekend will be around .50" inch.

A break in the action Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. Active weather pattern returns next week with several waves of energy set to impact central Illinois. Scattered showers and storms possible Monday evening through Thursday. We will be watching the timing of waves to have a better handle on when rain chances will be at their greatest. Models are showing over the next 7-Day 1" to 2" of rain possible, with locally heavier amounts. Stay tuned for updates!