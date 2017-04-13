Redbirds replacing four OL starters this spring

NORMAL -- Illinois State could have two alumni latch on with NFL offensive lines this month: Combine invitee and Oakwood native Cameron Lee, plus FCS Rimington Award winner Mark Spelman, who earned that honor as the top center in the nation.



That's the good news.



The bad news is that the Redbirds have to fill those two big gaps, plus two others from last year's offensive line. The lone returner is junior Chad Kanugh, a Wisconsin native who started the final six games at right guard last year.



At the tackle spots, senior Dean Helt and junior Donavin O'Day (both of whom are former defensive linemen) will compete among a pool that includes Drew Himmelman, Garrett Hirsch, Trey Georgie, Erik Mikkelson and Jared Rients.



In the middle of the line, Kanugh will be joined by a group including senior George Hoselton and junior Tyler Brown.



Click the video above to hear from head coach Brock Spack on the unit's progress.