Red-hot Maroa-Forsyth baseball, softball squads roll

FORSYTH -- Maroa-Forsyth's baseball and softball teams had quite the evening on Thursday night, knocking off North Mac by a combined score of 35-0 in three games.



The red-hot baseball team, which beat Williamsville earlier this month, raced past North Mac 10-0, while the Trojan softball squad took down the Panthers 10-0 and 15-0.

Click the video for highlights from Thursday's games.