FDA issues recall for teething tablets

(WAND) – The FDA has issued a recall on Hyland’s Baby Teething Tablets and Hyland’s Baby Nighttime Teething Tablets.

The tablets are sold in retail stores across the U.S. According to the FDA, the medicines have been found to contain inconsistent amounts of belladonna alkaloids that could cause serious health hazards to children.

Hyland’s Teething Tablets are used to give temporary relief of teething symptoms in children.

The recall includes all products that may have been on retailers shelves. The product was discontinued in October 2016. This recall is to ensure that all products still on shelves are pulled.

Consumers who have products which are being recalled should discard the product. Anyone with questions should call calling 1-800-991-3376.