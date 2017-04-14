UIS United Faculty vote to authorize strike

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - After nearly two years of contract negotiations the University of Illinois-Springfield United Faculty has voted to authorize a strike vote.

Contract talks have been ongoing for nearly 20 months with the University administration. Faculty said they are oping the administration can work with them to settle a fair contract.

“Two years is enough. A settled contract would bring much-needed stability to our faculty and students, especially in a time when Governor Rauner’s budget cuts to higher education are already creating so much uncertainty,” said Lynn Fisher, Associate Professor of Anthropology and President of UIS United Faculty.

They are hopeful that they will not have to strike, but said they don't take this decision lightly.

Faculty members come to UIS because we want to be in the classroom, providing a high quality, affordable education to our students,” said Kristi Barnwell, Associate Professor of History and Vice President of UIS United Faculty. “These protracted negotiations only demonstrate a lack of respect for the work we do with our students every day.”

A UIS spokesperson released the following statement following the vote:

“While negotiations have been underway for some time, the university received UIS United Faculty’s first proposal on salary and wages just this Wednesday via email. It is now under review and everyone involved is committed to reaching a fair initial contract as soon as possible.”

UIS United Faculty represents 3,000 faculty, staff, and graduate students at seven public universities in Illinois.