Man hunt underway for suspect in Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police have released the name of the suspect they are looking for in connection to Thursday's shooting.

Police believe 29-year-old Preston D. Hyde is responsible for the shooting that happened around 11 a.m. in the 400 block of East Orchard Street.

Police say a male victim was in their car when a suspect ran out and began shooting. A maintenance person working in the area said they heard at least five shots ring out.

Police say the victim was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital for treatment. His injuries are non-life threatening.

Anyone with information should contact Decatur police or Crime Stoppers at 423-8477.