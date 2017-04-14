Rauner against abortion coverage for state workers and Medicaid recipients

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (AP) - Governor Bruce Rauner is against legislation that would allow the state to cover abortions for its employees and those on Medicaid.



Rauner's staff says the Governor is committed to protecting women's right under current law but recognizes the “sharp divisions of opinion” on taxpayer-funded abortion coverage.

The bill would protect women’s access to abortions in Illinois if federal law legalizing the procedure is overturned. It also would remove prohibitions on state employee health insurance and Medicaid funds from covering the procedure.

Rauner has signed previous legislation expanding access to birth control and requiring physicians who refuse to perform abortions to inform patients where they can go instead.