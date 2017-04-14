Rauner congratulates Juvenile Justice Specialists class

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor Bruce Rauner welcomed a new class of Juvenile Justice Specialists on Friday.

Gov. Rauner was at the graduation ceremony as the interns were recognized for completing their training process. He addressed the interns congratulating them for their hard work .and the journey they are about to embark on.

"Your work not only helps keep our community safer, but your work helps every young person in the state of Illinois lead a better life. Have a better future have an opportunity to be productive wonderful citizens leading high quality lives across the community across the state of Illinois," said Gov. Rauner.

The ceremony recognized those who have completed coursework in six weeks. The graduate will go onto work in the juvenile justice department.