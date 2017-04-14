HSHS receives employee workplace award

DECATUR- HSHS hospitals received an Advisory board company award as Workplace of the Year as the 2017, Workplace Transformation Award.

The organization is one of 20 nationwide organizations to receive the accolade. The annual award recognizes the nation’s leading hospitals and health systems that are committed to building highly engaged work forces.

St. Mary's in Decatur, St. John's in Springfield, Shelby Memorial Hospital and many more are under the HSHS umbrella.