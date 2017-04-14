Macon Speedway set for big early season schedule

MACON -- The 72nd season of racing at the world's fastest fifth mile gets underway Saturday night.

Opening night will include six divisions of racing, a cameo from the Easter Bunny, and a special on track autograph session/driver meet-and-greet before the races.

Track co-owner Bob Sargent confirmed that Tony Stewart will compete at the track June 10th. In addition, fellow track co-owners/NASCAR stars Kenny Wallace and Ken Schrader plan to make multiple appearances throughout the season.

Fans also won't have to wait long for one of the track's biggest events - The St. Louis U-Pic-A-Part 100 is set for Saturday, April 29th.