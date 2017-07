TUSCOLA -- Head coach Lenny Sementi knew his team was going to be good this year...but maybe not THIS good, considering they graduated seven seniors from last year's super-sectional squad.

Tuscola (15-1) heads into the weekend on a 14-game winning streak after senior ace Morgan Day tossed a no-hitter in a 6-0 win over Warrensburg-Latham Friday.

