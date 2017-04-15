Registration open for Chevrolet Equinox giveaway

Registration open for Chevrolet Equinox giveawayPosted: Updated:
/
Most Popular Stories
-
Deadly motorcycle crash
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
-
Casey's armed robbery prompts manhunt
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) – Police say an armed robbery suspect is on the loose.
-
Illinois announces unclaimed money payout
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois leaders say millions in unclaimed dollars are now in the right hands.
-
Shots fired in Decatur near West Packard Street
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police were called to the scene near the 1001 Block of West Packard Street.
-
Police investigating attempted murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are investigating an attempted murder.
-
Weekend arson leaves behind interior damage
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters are now calling a weekend house fire an arson.
-
Several central Illinois communities top the list for safest in Illinois
A new report from SafeWise has several central Illinois communities listed as the safest in Illinois.
-
Historic Lincoln area right outside of Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – It’s located right off the Lincoln Trail Memorial Parkway, just off of Route 36. The Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park, is a little gem just west of Decatur. Historians say this was the first home-place of Abraham Lincoln in Illinois. He lived in a small cabin in the area for about a year. Where the cabin used to stand there is now a memorial. Thomas Hanks, a direct descendent of Mary Hanks (Mary Hanks Lincoln), says the area is a big historic la...
Judge OKs DNA results even though testing used up sample
A judge says prosecutors can present DNA evidence in a central Illinois man's sexual abuse trial even though investigators used all of a DNA sample for testing without prior notice to his attorney.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Assumption homecoming for fallen soldier
-
Former Mt. Zion wrestler Schlosser wins medals in Israel
-
Shot fired at Decatur IHOP, 1 arrested
-
1 injured in three-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 48
-
Historic Lincoln area right outside of Decatur
-
Agribusiness Today: 7/17/2017
-
-
12-year-old injured in Decatur double shooting
-
Woman arrested for obstructing justice in murder investigation
-
Bus crash suspect enters plea, waives trial
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-