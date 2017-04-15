Registration open for Chevrolet Equinox giveaway

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One local business will send someone home with a Chevrolet Equinox today as part of a giveaway.

Miles Chevrolet officials say they are giving away a free two-year lease for the vehicle at 3:00 p.m. Interested central Illinois residents will be able to register at the Miles Chevrolet location on West Pershing Road in Decatur until 2:45 p.m.

In addition to the vehicle, attendees will be able to enjoy grilled food and music. In order to win the lease, you must be present during the drawing.

