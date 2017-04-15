Nonprofit raising money for needed school supplies

CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - Central Illinois residents are invited to attend a fundraising dinner designed to help provide school supplies to families in need.

Back 2 School Illinois officials say they are hosting the fundraiser on May 4 at 825 West Erie Street in Chicago. From 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m., attendees will be able to enjoy cocktails and participate in a silent auction, and from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. the dinner program will be held.

Tickets for this event cost $150 online or by calling (847) 268-3550. Attendees are asked to wear business attire to this event. Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to purchase school supplies to be given to families in need,

For more information about Back 2 School Illinois or to purchase tickets, click here.