Shots fired in Southern View, 1 arrested

SOUTHERN VIEW, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department says one person is in custody following a report of shots fired in Southern View Saturday morning.

Springfield police say officers were dispatched to the area near the intersection of South Fourth Street and East Linton Avenue in connection with an investigation into shots fired at about 11:15 a.m. Officers say no injuries were reported.

As a result of the investigation into this incident, Springfield police was one person was arrested. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

