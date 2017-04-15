Scovill Zoo celebrating 50th anniversary

DECATUR - Central Illinois residents are invited to join Scovill Zoo in its 50th Anniversary Celebration and "Critter Egg Hunt" on April 15.

Zoo officials say admission fees will be waived until 5 p.m., and that train and carousel rides will cost only 50 cents. Additionally, kids ages 10 and under can participate in a free "Critter Egg Hunt" at 2 p.m.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy live music, prize giveaways, and more. For more information about Scovill Zoo, click here.