Urbana man facing sexual exploitation charges

RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - The Rantoul Police Department says a man serving probation after pleading guilty to sexual abuse in 2014 has been arrested for allegedly committing a sex act in front of a teenage girl.

According to our news partners at the Champaign News-Gazette, Kenneth Laroe, 58, was arrested on April 13 on preliminary charges of sexual exploitation of a child and criminal trespass to property in connection with an alleged incident that happened on April 1.

Court records show Laroe had previously pled guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse in 2014, and was subsequently sentenced to four years probation.