Little Miracles 5K raising money for NICU

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Hundreds of people gathered at Washington Park in Springfield Saturday morning to raise money for HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital.

Officials say the Little Miracles 5K run/walk began at 10 a.m. Funds collected from this event will benefit HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), which cares for approximately 600 babies each year.

HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital officials also say they plan to renovate their NICU in 2019 as part of a $20 million hospital-wide effort.

