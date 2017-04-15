Train strikes car on Springfield's north side

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - WAND News has learned of a crash involving a train and a car on Springfield's north side Saturday evening.

WAND's Megan O'Dell reports the crash happened near the intersection of 11th and East Division Streets. Eyewitnesses tell WAND News that two vehicles, one heading eastbound and one heading westbound, struck each other, causing one to drive into a nearby yard while the other came to rest on the train tracks. The driver of the car that came to rest on the tracks was pulled to safety before the train struck the car.

No injuries were reported in connection with the train striking the car.