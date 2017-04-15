Nick Irvin, Charlie Moore discuss transfer, new Illini staff and more

Click Video 1 in the player above to hear from Morgan Park head coach Nick Irvin on his relationship with Illini assistant Chin Coleman, the Orlando Antigua effect on national recruiting, plus factors in the recruitment of former Morgan Park Mustang and 2016 Mr. Basketball Charlie Moore, who announced he will be transferring from Cal after the semester ends.



In Video 2, Moore discusses his plans for handling his transfer decision, when he will make a final list, why he transferred and how Illinois will factor into the mix.



Don't miss these upcoming "Windy City Series" stories on WAND:

- Tuesday, April 15: Five-star prospect Ayo Dosunmu is sweating hard to work back from a foot injury and prepare for a crucial AAU season this summer. WAND hears from Dosunmu, his father and Coach Irvin.

- Mid week: Former Illinois standout Levi Cobb was one of the first South Side natives to build the pipeline to Champaign when he went from Morgan Park to the U. of I.

