Witnesses save woman's life in train vs. car crash

SPRINGFIELD- Around 3:30 Saturday afternoon two vehicles ran into each other causing one SUV, carrying a family to stop in a yard and a car with a woman inside landed in the middle of a set of railroad tracks.

The train was traveling towards the woman's car, luckily, neighbors rushed to rescue her.

Adam Corbin said ,"the white car came to rest on the railroad tracks and we grabbed a lady out of the car and got her to safety just as the train hit her car."

This happened at the corner of 11th and Division in Springfield. Corbin added, "people are always trying to run the stop signs at 11th and division-- so we've had dozens of accidents on this corner."

The other passengers in the SUV appeared to be in stable condition.