Deadly crash in Marion County claims 1 life

MARION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say a Centralia man is dead following a single-vehicle crash just outside of Central City Saturday afternoon.

ISP officials say the crash happened on Green Street Road, east of Brick Hill Road and one mile east of Central City in Marion County, at about 2:28 p.m.

The preliminary investigation into the crash reveals that a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on Green Street Road when the vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and left the roadway, striking a tree.

Troopers say the driver, identified as 54-year-old John Oettle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.