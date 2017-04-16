Shots fired at Decatur home, police investigating

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a pair of "shots fired" reports that happened on the city's southwest side Saturday night.

Decatur police tell WAND News the first incident happened in the 500 block of West Decatur at about 10:40 p.m. Officers responding to the scene spoke with the caller, who reported "hearing firecrackers" while sitting in her living room with two children, and soon after noticed a hole in her ceiling and front door. Officers say the damage was consistent with gunfire.

Decatur police also say officers were called back to the same home at about 11:58 p.m. for another report of shots fired. Upon arriving, officers say damage consistent with gunfire was found on the window frames on both the east and west sides of the front door, as well as to the ceiling of the home's covered porch.

The investigation into these incidents is ongoing. If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.