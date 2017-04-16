Former restaurant owner feeds Decatur's homeless

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One former restaurant owner continued his annual tradition of feeding Decatur's homeless during a special dinner service Sunday afternoon.

The 16th Annual Easter Dinner for the Homeless was hosted by Vinnie Barbee at the Water Street Mission from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Dozens attended the yearly event, and were served a traditional Easter dinner, complete with dessert.

Vinnie Barbee says that feeding the homeless is just one way to serve the community. Barbee also hosts Thanksgiving and Christmas Dinners for the homeless in Decatur every year.