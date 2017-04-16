Officers, deputies searching for missing Decatur teen

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a missing teen.

Authorities say Savannah Bell, 17, was last seen on March 21, 2017. Bell stands 5'6" tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. A photo of Bell has been included in this article for identification purposes.

If you have any information regarding Bell's whereabouts, you are urged to call the Decatur Police Department at (217) 424-2711 or the Macon County Sheriff's Office at (217) 424-1311.