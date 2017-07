Four-star guard Mark Smith is being heavily recruited by several big time programs including Kentucky, Michigan State, and Illinois.

The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 21.9 points, 8.4 assists, and 8.2 rebounds per game for Edwardsville this season, and won the Mr. Basketball award.

Click the video above to watch Noah Newman and ESPN 1050's Ryan Evan discuss the latest on Smith's recruitment, and where Illinois stands in the process.