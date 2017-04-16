A holiday feast for all

DECATUR- It's been a tradition at Water Street Mission each Easter, that Vinnie Barbee, his wife along with other volunteers provide a place for the homeless to go and get a plate and share time during the holiday.

Its been a tradition that Barbee has continued even in his retirement. He said, "they are glad that we are still able to do this and they come back! I've seen more and more come back, each year. And they glad to have us back and they glad to have Easter dinner with Vinnie and his wife."

He has been putting on the feast for 16 years, and its something he just loves to do.

Friend, Bill Deetz said, "I've known Vincent probably 45 years and what he is doing now it doesn't surprise me cause that's the way he was raised and that's the way he grew up, helping people."