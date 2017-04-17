New concerts announced for Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Fair officials have announced more Grandstand acts scheduled to appear during this year's 11-day event.

Among the new acts announced are Pentatonix, Brad Paisley, Runaway June, Chris Cavanaugh, Chel, Montgomery Gentry, The Charlie Daniels Band, All that Remains, Nonpoint, and Carlene Carter. Previously announced acts include Chase Rice, Alabama, Neal McCoy, Jason Derulo, Five Finger Death Punch, and John Mellencamp.

Additionally, fair officials say two free concerts will be held this year; classic rock group Foghat will take the stage on August 10, while Herman's Hermits performs on August 17.

Tickets will be available for purchase beginning on April 29 via Ticketmaster, and at the Emmerson Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds on May 1. We have included a list of performances and ticket prices below:

Thursday, August 10: Foghat / TBA

Free Concert – General Admission

Friday, August 11: Chase Rice / Runaway June / Chris Cavanagh

Tier 3 - $13 / Tier 2 - $18 / Tier 1 - $23 / Track - $23 / VIP - $33

Saturday, August 12: Pentatonix / TBA

Tier 3 – $32 / Tier 2 - $37 / Tier 1 - $42 / Track - $42 / VIP - $52

Sunday, August 13: Brad Paisley / Dustin Lynch / Chase Bryant / Lindsay Ell

Tier 3 – $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / Track - $55 / VIP - $65

Monday, August 14: Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

Free Concert – General Admission

Wednesday, August 16: Alabama / Neal McCoy

Tier 3 - $38 / Tier 2 - $43 / Tier 1 - $48 / Track - $48 / VIP - $59

Thursday, August 17: Jason Derulo / DJ / Chel

Tier 3 - $19 / Tier 2 - $24 / Tier 1 - $29 / Track - $29 / VIP - $39

Friday, August 18: Southern Uprising Tour featuring Montgomery Gentry / The Charlie Daniels Band / The Marshall Tucker Band / The Outlaws

Tier 3 – $15 / Tier 2 - $20 / Tier 1 - $25 / Track - $25 / VIP - $30

Saturday, August 19: Five Finger Death Punch / All That Remains / Nonpoint

Tier 3- $17 / Tier 2 - $22 / Tier 1 - $27 / Track - $27 / VIP - $39

Sunday, August 20: John Mellencamp / Carlene Carter

Tier 3 - $42 / Tier 2 - $47 / Tier 1 - $52 / Track - $52 / VIP - $62

For more information about the Illinois State Fair, click here.