Police seeking Champaign armed robbery suspect

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into the April 9 armed robbery of a gaming parlor.

Champaign police say the robbery happened at the Dotty's Slots location in the 500 block of South Mattis Avenue at about 2:10 a.m. According to the investigation into this incident, detectives say a man entered the business, displayed a handgun, demanded money, and left with an undetermined amount of cash.

Police say the suspect is described as a tall, thin black male in his 20's, and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and black pants. A still image from video surveillance has been included in this article for identification purposes.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.