Police arrest 2 in Southern View shooting, chase

SOUTHERN VIEW, Ill. (WAND) - In an update to a story WAND News has been following, Sangamon County authorities have released the names of two people arrested following gunfire and a crash Saturday morning.

Springfield police tell WAND News at that Roderick Cook, 42, and Tre Tucker, 22, were arrested in connection with the incidents, which happened in Southern View. Detectives say they believe Cook and Tucker were allegedly in a dispute over money, and that they allegedly began shooting at each other, which led to a chase that ended in a crash.

Cook is facing preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and criminal damage to property. Tucker is facing preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, criminal damage to property, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, and criminal trespass to a residence.

The investigation into these incidents are ongoing.