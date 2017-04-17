Coroner identifies victim of deadly crash

Coroner identifies victim of deadly crashPosted: Updated:
Illinois announces unclaimed money payout
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois leaders say millions in unclaimed dollars are now in the right hands.
Police: Van catches fire, person in custody
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Park Police say a van caught fire after striking multiple vehicles on the city's north side Tuesday afternoon.
Man arrested for string of armed robberies
Decatur Police arrested a man Monday night for a string of recent armed robberies in Central Illinois.
I-TEAM: Donut hole hits elderly, disabled & taxpayers
Decatur – It’s below the surface in the national healthcare debate. The Medicare Part-D “Donut Hole” which is forcing seniors and the disabled to shell out thousands of dollars and costing taxpayers billions of dollars.
Name released in deadly crash in Vermilion County
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A man is dead following a crash on Wednesday morning in Vermilion County.
Program promotes rural health jobs
Taylorville Memorial hosts students through a program to help recruit rural healthcare workers.
UPDATE: 2 Dead, 1 Injured in 4th Street Automobile Accident
SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Police Department reports officers responded to a one car accident at approximately 1:22 AM on Saturday, July 18.
Macon County Sheriff's Office investigating offensive graffiti
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office is investigating the spray painting of a racially offensive word on Decatur Sanitary District property.
Fire damages home on East Condit Street
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A home was damaged after a late evening fire in Decatur.
Get your agribusiness report here!
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
