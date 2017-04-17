Coroner identifies victim of deadly crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner has released the name of a man who died in a single-vehicle crash in Champaign County Monday morning.

Coroner Duane Northrup says the man, identified as 55-year-old Randy Leeman, died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries sustained in the crash. Leeman's passenger, a 22-year-old man, is receiving treatment for serious injuries sustained in the crash.

ISP officials say the crash happened on IL-49, at Champaign County Road 200N, at about 8:48 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a 2001 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound when left the right side of the road and struck a ditch, resulting in the vehicle becoming airborne and overturning multiple times.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.