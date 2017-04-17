Help name April the Giraffe's calf!

HARPURSVILLE, New York (WAND) - Animal Adventure Park is inviting the public to submit names for April the Giraffe's newborn calf.

Members of the public can submit their choice for the newborn's name by clicking here. After a period of about 10 days, the names with the highest number of submissions will be posted, and you can then vote for your favorite. The winning name will be announced shortly after all votes are collected.

Votes cost one dollar each, with the proceeds benefiting giraffe conservation efforts in the wild, "Ava's Little Heroes," and Animal Adventure Park. For more information about Animal Adventure Park, click here.