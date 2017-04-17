Illinois Marathon kicks off April 22

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Runners from across the state are gearing up for the Illinois Marathon on April 22.

Officials say the race will begin at 7:03 a.m. near the State Farm Center, with the course running through the University of Illinois campus, into Urbana, back onto campus, and into Champaign, with the finish line being placed inside Memorial Stadium.

As a result of runners crossing several busy streets in order to complete the Illinois Marathon, the Urbana Public Works Department has announced temporary road closures at the start of the race. Officials say the following roads will be closed to through traffic beginning at 6 a.m., and will reopen at the designated times:

- Green Street from Wright to Lincoln - 8:30 AM

- Green Street from Lincoln to Race - 8:40 AM

- Race Street from Green to Main - 8:45 AM

- Main Street from Race to Cottage Grove - 8:50 AM (One west bound lane will remain open during race)

- Cottage Grove/Philo Road from Main to Washington - 9:00 AM

- Washington Street from Philo to Kinch - 9:10 AM (West bound lanes will remain open from Kinch to Lierman during race)

- Kinch Street from Washington to Florida - 9:15 AM

- Florida Avenue from Kinch to Smith/Stone Creek - 9:20 AM

- Stone Creek Boulevard from Smith to Amber - 9:40 AM

- Amber Lane from Stone Creek to Philo - 9:45 AM (East bound lane will remain open from Myra Ridge to Stone Creek during race)

- McHenry Street from Philo to Vine - 9:50 AM

- Vine Street from McHenry to Windsor - 10:00 AM

- Windsor Road from Philo to Race - 10:25 AM

- Race Street from Windsor to Pennsylvania - 10:40 AM

- Pennsylvania Avenue from Race to Lincoln - 11:00 AM

Additionally, temporary parking restrictions will be in effect on the following streets beginning at 5 a.m. on April 22:

- Green Street from Busey Avenue to Cedar Street

- Main Street from Race Street to Vine Street

- Main Street from Maple Street to Cottage Grove Avenue

- Kinch Street from Washington Street to Florida Avenue

- Pennsylvania Avenue from Race Street to Lincoln Avenue

The route of the Illinois Marathon may be viewed below. For more information about the Illinois Marathon, click here.