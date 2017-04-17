Suspect sought in Springfield Walgreens armed robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened on the city's west side early Sunday morning.

Springfield police say officers were dispatched to the Walgreens location in the 2000 block of South MacArthur Boulevard at about 2:20 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery. Upon arriving, officers spoke with an employee, who reported that a man entered the store, displayed a gun, and demanded money. The employee reported placing all of the money from the register into a bag brought by the man, and that the man ran from the building after receiving the cash.

A K-9 unit was called to the scene, but attempts to track the suspect were unsuccessful. Police received surveillance video of the robbery, and has provided WAND News with a still image of the suspect for identification purposes.

Springfield police say the suspect is described as a black male, standing about 6'0", and weighing between 180 and 190 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and a red mask covering the lower part of his face.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.