Deputy arrests Lincoln bank robbery suspect

LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - The Lincoln Police Department says one person was arrested in connection with a bank robbery Monday morning.

Lincoln police say officers were dispatched to State Bank of Lincoln at about 9:38 a.m. for a report of a robbery. Officers arriving at the scene say they spoke with witnesses, who reported a man entered the bank, implied that he had a weapon but did not show one, and demanded money. After receiving an undetermined amount of money, the suspect ran from the scene.

Lincoln police say the witnesses gave officers a description of the vehicle the suspect was traveling in, and that the information was distributed to law enforcement agencies throughout the area. A Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy stopped a vehicle matching the description, and took an individual into custody.

The investigation into this bank robbery is ongoing.