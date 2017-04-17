UIS students react to strike authorization vote

SPRINGFIELD- Students at the University of Illinois Springfield are reacting positively to the UIS United Faculty members decision to authorize a strike if no deal with the university administration can be reached.

"I think it's important because I think the teachers here particulary need to have the representation they they need especially as a collective group." said Alec Bartz, a graduate student at UIS.

It is a situation that Bartz, a graduate teaching assistant at the university is familiar with.

"I'm a member of the TA-GA union here and we are going through something that's not really similar in nature but we are also renegotiating our contracts. So I think it's really important that the collective respective groups here have a voice and that the university is listening is really important as well." he said.

The union announced the results of their vote on Friday. This comes after nearly two years of contract negotiations with the university.

“Two years is enough. A settled contract would bring much-needed stability to our faculty and students, especially in a time when Governor Rauner’s budget cuts to higher education are already creating so much uncertainty,” said Lynn Fisher, Associate Professor of Anthropology and President of UIS United Faculty.

A UIS spokesperson released the statement after hearing of the vote.

“While negotiations have been underway for some time, the university received UIS United Faculty’s first proposal on salary and wages just this Wednesday via email. It is now under review and everyone involved is committed to reaching a fair initial contract as soon as possible.”

The University and unions first meeting since the strike authorization vote was held on Monday.