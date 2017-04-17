Rain chances Tuesday night into Wednesday for some

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - The next system will approach Tuesday night into Wednesday as a cold front drops into the CI. Questions revolve around how far south the boundary will sag. At this point, the front looks to make it just north of I-72 Wednesday morning before retreating back to the north as a warm front. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible along and north of I-72 Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. You can see the difference in model solutions when you compare the GFS and RPM.

The bulk of the action looks to occur north of I-74 into Wednesday afternoon. As the system slides by across Wisconsin Wednesday night a cold front will slide through.

Rainfall amounts will vary from south to north all depending on the position of the front and how far south showers and storms can make it. Here is a look at what the models are thinking.

This system doesn't look to produce much in the way of rain across our area. We will be watching Saturday closely as a system will bring back rain area wide. The track will determine the amount of rain we can expect.