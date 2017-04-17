Matt Bollant introduced as new EIU women's basketball coach

CLICK THE VIDEO ABOVE TO HEAR FROM MATT BOLLANT AT HIS INTRODUCTORY PRESS CONFERENCE.

CHARLESTON -- Matt Bollant was introduced as the new head coach of the Eastern Illinois women's basketball team Monday.

"I am excited to be named head coach at Eastern Illinois," said Bollant. "Tom Michael and Dr. Glassman have been outstanding in this process and I am so excited about bringing honor to them and this great University. My family and I are really looking forward to being a part of the Charleston community."

Bollant spent the last five seasons as head coach at Illinois.