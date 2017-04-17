Man raising funds for new police armor

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Chad Barker started a GoFundMe account, six months ago, raising funds to equip officers in Decatur with life saving gear. He hopes to raise nearly $42,000 to afford proper, Critical Response Kit vests.

These vests are made with the same material used for military combat vests. Barker introduced his idea at Monday's city council meeting.

"My job is to get these guys wearing new armor. That's what its all about for less than $350 an officer we can have them state of the art armor just like our military personnel," said Barker.

Barker says he got the idea after researching officer shootings in Dallas and Baton Rouge. He believes the outcome could have been much different if officers has the right protection.

"My neighbor across the street is a Decatur Police Officer. I would hate to think that something could happen to him in the meantime before I could get him armor. At the same time he has a beautiful young daughter and wife and I would to love o know that they would feel better knowing that they are sending their daddy off to work," Barker said.

He said he won't rest until every officer in the city has a Critical Response Kit vest.

To help make his goal a reality follow the link.