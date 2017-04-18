Decatur among 400 rue21 locations to close

Decatur among 400 rue21 locations to closePosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Illinois announces unclaimed money payout
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois leaders say millions in unclaimed dollars are now in the right hands.
-
Name released in deadly crash in Vermilion County
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A man is dead following a crash on Wednesday morning in Vermilion County.
-
Deputies respond to 2 crashes in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office says one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 121 Wednesday evening, while another crash on 85th Street resulted in downed power lines and a gas line rupture.
-
Veterans, Senior Citizens get free wristbands to Decatur Celebration
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Veterans and senior citizens can get a free wristband to Decatur Celebration thanks to some local sponsors.
WAND Interactive Radar
WAND Interactive Radar
-
Police arrest 3 in July 9 gas station shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department has arrested three people in connection with a July 9 shooting that left one person injured.
-
1 in custody after high-speed chase and crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department says one person was arrested after a high-speed chase and crash Wednesday afternoon.
-
Millikin University gets new Teen Justice Program
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University is revamping the Macon County State's Attorney's Teen Court Program.
-
16-year-old from Minnesota ID'd as victim of John Wayne Gacy
A Chicago-area sheriff has identified another victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy as a 16-year-old boy from Minnesota.
-
Suspect sought in Springfield bank robbery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department needs your help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a Thursday morning bank robbery.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Deputies respond to 2 crashes in Macon County
-
1 in custody after high-speed chase and crash
-
Police: Van catches fire, person in custody
-
3 arrested in Decatur gas station shooting
-
-
Veterans, Senior Citizens get free wristbands to Decatur Celebration
-
Millikin University gets new Teen Justice Program
-
Program promotes rural health jobs
-
Man arrested for string of armed robberies
-
Program helps seniors' behavioral health
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-