Decatur City Council approves millions in repairs

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur City Council has approved a multimillion-dollar plan to develop and make infrastructure improvements to the city's downtown area.

Under the $10 million plan, downtown neighborhood streets will be repaired and replaced, sewers will be repaired, and downtown housing and commercial development will be added. Decatur City Council members approved a new contract with the Decatur Public Library, as well as road repair and reconstruction contracts with Dunn Company and Otto Baum Company.

An agreement was also reached with MDA Properties LLC to add residential units to downtown Decatur. Additionally, city council members approved a contract with Entler Excavating Company to perform sewer work in the Nelson Park area.

